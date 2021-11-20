Bahrain Bourse Kicks-off the 4th Edition of the Smart Investor Program in Collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace has officially announced the kick-off of the 4th Edition of the Smart Investor Program, aimed at elementary students as part of the curriculum for the academic year 2021-2022.

Workshops for the Smart Investor program will be held in 70 schools. Educators and volunteers will target more than 5000 students in grade 4 elementary level during the academic year, targeting both public and private institutions.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse commented, “We are pleased to kick-off the fourth edition of the Smart Investor program in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain. The program reflects Bahrain Bourse’s strategic efforts to enhance investment awareness providing a combination of financial awareness, knowledge, skills, attitude, and behaviors necessary to make sound financial decisions. The program has proved, during the past 3 years, the importance of the knowledge and concepts students learned throughout the program, and hence we are glad to see the implementation of the program as part of the curriculum for the first time this year.”

Hana Sarwani, INJAZ Bahrain Executive Director, stated,

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Bahrain Bourse to deliver the Smart Investor Program to the youth of Bahrain. Teaching this program to youngsters at school not only empowers them to make better money related financial decisions but also equips them with the knowledge they need to be economically successful in their life. Having the program now embedded in the curriculum of public schools will provide us with the opportunity to reach even more students who would benefit from this unique offering.”

Launched in 2018, the Smart Investor program is a national awareness program in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain targeting elementary students. The program aims at equipping young students with basic concepts related to money management, savings, and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities in order to assist them in making sound financial decisions.

The Program consists of seven-themed sessions designed to equip students with the following concepts: Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation.

For the first time, the Smart Investor Program will launch a national challenge for participants in order to increase engagement and encourage students to participate by applying what they’ve learned during the program.

Bahrain Bourse is particularly thankful to the following institutions who have sponsored the Smart Investor Program: Gold Sponsor: Ahli United Bank. Silver Sponsors: Bank ABC and Ithmaar Holding.