Bahrain Bourse Wins ‘Best Strategic Partnerships’ Award

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a Licensed Exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, has been awarded ‘Best Strategic Partnerships in Capital Markets – Bahrain 2024’ Award from International Finance Magazine. This recognition underscores Bahrain Bourse’s unwavering commitment to fostering strong and collaborative partnerships within the capital markets industry.

Bahrain Bourse has consistently demonstrated its dedication to initiatives that promote a fair, efficient, and transparent trading environment, recognizing the vital role strategic partnerships play in achieving these goals.

A prime example of this commitment is Bahrain Bourse’s collaboration with Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Following its strategic partnership with ADX, BHB and ADX announced the launch of the region’s first digital exchange hub – Tabadul in July 2022 to enable investors to trade directly on both exchanges through licensed brokers in both markets. Additionally, this initiative was expanded to cover additional markets including Muscat Stock Exchange.

Additionally, Bahrain Bourse collaborated with the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) in 2019 to encourage adoption of best Investor Relations (IR) Practices in the capital market. This partnership was further exemplified through hosting the MEIRA Annual Conference in November 2023, which served as a valuable platform for industry leaders to connect, share best practices, and contribute to the development of a robust investor relations landscape in the region.

Furthermore, In April 2022, Bahrain Bourse hosted the Arab Federation of Capital Markets Annual Conference in Bahrain, highlighting the role of capital markets in supporting and financing strategic projects during the pandemic.

Bahrain Bourse also recently launched the BHB Board Mentorship Program in partnership with the Bahrain Institute of Banking & Finance (BIBF) to equip aspiring senior executives with the specialized training and guidance necessary to excel on corporate boards, ultimately fostering a culture of governance excellence within Bahrain’s companies. Bahrain Bourse has been collaborating with the BIBF on various initiatives, such as the Investment Academy and TradeQuest, all of which aim to empower market participants and contribute to the development of Bahrain’s capital markets.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, commented on this achievement: “We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award from International Finance Magazine. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and collaborative spirit of our entire team at Bahrain Bourse, and the invaluable partnerships we’ve fostered across the industry.”

“Bahrain Bourse will continue to forge new and innovative partnerships that will continue to drive growth and create a more dynamic and efficient capital market landscape in Bahrain, and throughout the region,” Shaikh Khalifa added.

The International Finance Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the financial industry, honoring companies for their leadership, talent, and strategic capabilities on a global stage. A qualified research team rigorously evaluates nominations, selecting winners based on both submitted applications and their proven track record of success.