Bahrain Branch Nursery supports Dar Al Manar For Parents Care in Forever Green campaign

- Advertisement -

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD) has received 168 seedlings of fruit trees, shrubs and roses that will be planted in Dar Al Manar For Parents Care in Isa Town.

- Advertisement -

The generous support was from the Bahrain Branch Nursery for the “Forever Green” campaign.

This engagement by the nursery is within the campaign’s efforts to expand the number of Bahraini community members who benefit from the afforestation, to achieve sustainable development goals and to promote a culture of preserving the environment.

The campaign also seeks to achieve the vision and aspirations of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The initiative harnesses all capabilities in partnership with private and civil sector institutions to contribute to achieving Bahrain’s environmental goals.

NIAD Secretary General Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa visited Dar Al Manar For Parents Care where she met the board of directors and members.

The visit included a tour of the premises, a briefing on the services provided by Dar Al Manar for Parental Care, and planting an almond tree in the garden of the house to mark the generous contribution.

The nursery owner Youssif Al Haddad stressed their commitment to supporting all initiatives and campaigns that reinforce sustainable goals, especially the ones launched by NIAD.

“We have great confidence in NIAD’s keenness on follow-up the growth of the various seedlings,” Al Haddad said.

“We are proud of our continuous cooperation with NIAD through our participation in the Forever campaign, and we are all committed to creating a healthier and more sustainable society.”