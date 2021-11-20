Bahrain British Business Forum Hosts Chelsea Pensioners Poppy Appeal Lunch Meeting

Listen to this article now

Bahrain British Business Forum (BBBF) hosted a business networking lunch in aid of the Chelsea Pensioners Poppy Appeal at the Gulf Hotel, featuring HMA Roddy Drummond, the British Ambassador to Bahrain, as the keynote speaker.

- Advertisement -

Khalid Al Zayani OBE, BBBF Chairman, opened the meeting and HMA Roddy Drummond delivered the key address highlighting the importance of Remembrance Day which is observed on 11 November annually to mark the armistice which ended WW1 in 1918.

Due to conditions brought on by the global pandemic, the Chelsea Pensioners whose visits to Bahrain have become an annual tradition, were unable to travel to the kingdom this year. Khalid Al Zayani OBE, BBBF Chairman, said: “Despite the Chelsea Pensioners not being able to join us in Bahrain this year to attend the Remembrance Day Service, the BBBF’s annual Poppy Ball and many other activities, we continue to support the pensioners and we look forward to welcoming them back in 2022.”

At the event, the Remembrance Last Post was performed by a bugler from the Bahrain Defence Forces Military Band and a two-minutes silence was observed to remember the people who have died in wars around the world.