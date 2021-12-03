Bahrain British Business Forum hosts its annual Christmas lunch

Listen to this article now

Bahrain British Business Forum (BBBF) hosted its annual Christmas lunch for its members and their guests who were delighted to attend the in-person festive networking lunch at the Gulf Hotel yesterday.

Khalid Al Zayani OBE, BBBF Chairman welcomed HMA Roddy Drummond, his wife Yasmin, and all the members and their guests to the meeting. He also congratulated all the women of Bahrain on the occasion of Bahraini Women’s Day.

At the meeting, BBBF Deputy Chair Paula Boast highlighted the many successful online events, and more recently in-person networking events, hosted by the BBBF during the challenging conditions brought on by the pandemic in 2021. She emphasised the BBBF’s role in promoting business opportunities and providing an important networking platform for the forum’s members and their guests from Bahrain, the wider GCC and the UK.

“At the heart of the BBBF’s mission is to enhance the economic interests of both the UK and Bahrain in a favourable business environment. We enjoy an outstanding working relationship with the British Embassy and the Trade & Investment teams to achieve these objectives. I would like to express our sincere appreciation and thank you to HMA Roddy Drummond and the entire British Embassy team for their steadfast support,” said Paula Boast.

“The BBBF is open for new members to join and we would like to invite you to do so and benefit from the many business networking events that we have lined up for 2022. We also look forward to the celebrations marking Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee as part of our program for 2022,” she added.

Paula Boast shared some of the forum’s plans for the beginning of the new year, saying the BBBF is thrilled to be back with in-person events and will continue to bring to the forefront the agenda of topics related to doing business in Bahrain. The new year will begin with a strong lineup of guest speakers, with HMA Roddy Drummond scheduled for the first networking lunch on January 18, 2022; followed by Dr. Debbie Kristiansen, General Manager of the new Bahrain Exhibition & Conference Centre on February 15, 2022; and HE Khalid Al Rumaihi, CEO of Mumtalakat on March 15, 2022.