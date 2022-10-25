Bahrain British Business Forum to hold their annual Poppy Ball on November 10

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain British Business Forum (BBBF) announced that its annual charitable Poppy Ball is back after a three-year hiatus. One of the most popular events on Bahrain’s yearly social calendar, this year’s Poppy Ball will be held at the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel’s Grand Ambassador Ballroom. As customary, one of the main attractions at the Poppy Ball is the attendance of the Chelsea Pensioners as VIP Guests of Honour. In addition, the UK’s Red Arrows will also be attending the ball.

This year, the BBBF will host two Chelsea Pensioners: James David Lycett (WO2), 77 years; and William Kenneth Knowles (WO2), 68 years. During their stay the pensioners will attend many functions, including school visits, British Embassy functions and visits to local places of interest. The highlights of their visit will be laying a wreath at the Memorial Service to mark Remembrance Day and attending the Poppy Ball.

The Poppy Ball is organised in support of the Chelsea Pensioners Appeal and the Mother and Child Welfare Society Bahrain. The society has been a leader in voluntary work in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 1953; and it has played a central role in the empowerment and uplifting of women and children in the kingdom.

Phil Weymouth, Streetlight Media

The Poppy Ball will begin at 7:00 pm with a welcome reception and a buffet dinner, followed by music from 9:00 pm onwards with DJ Daniel and a live performance by the band The Pastmasters, to dance the night away. Dress code is evening or cocktail dresses for ladies and dinner suits with black ties or national dress for gents.

A raffle will be organised during the ball with many exciting prizes up for grabs, including two British Airways World Traveller Plus return tickets to London.

The Chelsea Pensioners’ visits to Bahrain have become a yearly custom. Khalid Al Zayani OBE, BBBF Chairman, said that this is made possible with the generosity of local companies. “The Pensioners immensely enjoy their visits to Bahrain and always comment on the kind-hearted and generous welcome they receive. I would like to thank our main sponsors Cebarco, Gulf Brands International, British Airways, Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover, and The Diplomat Radisson Blue Hotel, and for their generosity.”

Tickets are available at the main receptions of the British Club, Bahrain Rugby Football Club and the Dilmun Club. For more details, or to book a table, please contact the BBBF office on [email protected].