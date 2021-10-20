Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society participates in 7th MEW

Listen to this article now

The Bahrain Business Women’s Society (BBS) will participate in several sessions of the 7th Manama for Entrepreneurship (MEW).

Held under the patronage of Capital Governor, H.E Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, MEW annually attracts thousands of participants, who seek to enhance their capabilities and be well-qualified for launching their enterprises and translating their ideas on the ground.

Two workshops are being organized as part of MEW 2021, on October 20th, the first session looks at the theme of Data Analytics & Digital Transformation for business. Speakers include @Maley Analytic Data and Analytics Executive Kathleen L D Maley, from Los Angeles, USA and Dr. Noora Al Ghattam from the University of Bahrain and the moderator will be ViceChairman of the Female Entrepreneurs and Startups Committee Ms. Huda Radhi.

On the Second Day, BBS and the Women in Tech Bahrain Chapter will be hosting a group discussion session on Women in Tech Global Movement. With the following speakers: Women In Tech Founder & CEO and Social Brain Co-Founder HER Digital Academy Ayumi Moore Aoki, Chief Executive Officer Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, President – Women in Tech UAE Hussain Al Mahmoudi, Southern Africa Institute of Aviation Science & Technology Managing Director, Country Director Women in Tech Zambia Mafunase Ngosa Malenga, Fulbright Specialist, Author, Advanced Management Division Chair Forbes School of Business and Technology University of Arizona, United States- Global Campus & Research and NAFSA Partner Dr. Professor Maja Zelihic, CEO & Founder KogoPAY Group, Global Women in Tech Global Award Winner, Winner WinTrade Global Award 2021, Women In Tech Thailand Dr. Narisa Chauvidul-Aw, Co-Founder HER Digital Academy, Country Director Women in Tech Canada Andrea Šešum, Linkedin Key Accounts Director and Diversity & Inclusiveness Tech Advocate Lamyse Ammar, and Private Equity, Author, Founder of EdFin Tech Space and Ambassador of Women In Tech India Purva Aggarwal, and the moderator will be Women In Tech Bahrain Chapter Board Member and BBS Training & Technology Committee member Ms. Foutoun Hajjar.

BBS Chairperson, businesswoman Ahlam Janahi affirmed BBS’ keenness to cooperate with the Capital Governorate and the Governor, through participating in such an important event, the MEW. She emphasised that the goals of the Manama Entrepreneurship Week are consistent with the government’s policies in supporting entrepreneurship and enabling owners of small and medium-sized enterprises, being a main tributary to the national economy, and play a major role in stimulating growth.

She pointed out that the previous editions of the MEW had been successful, expressing pride that it has become an important event to which businesswomen and entrepreneurs look forward to on an annual basis.

MEW was launched by the Capital Governorate in 2015 as a platform that connects and enables entrepreneurs and startups through showcasing leading regional and International success stories and highlighting the various support and business acceleration mediums available in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

MEW is a week-long event, held annually, presenting various events, seminars, workshops and conferences that are held in celebration of entrepreneurship, further promoting and optimising the Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.