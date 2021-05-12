Bahrain Car Parks Company and Scheidt & Bachmann Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement

Bahrain Car Parks Company B.S.C., a publicly-listed company on Bahrain Bourse (trading code: CPARK) and the leading parking provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today an exclusive distribution agreement with Scheidt & Bachmann Middle East, part of the international Scheidt & Bachmann Group, the leader in innovative parking solutions worldwide. The agreement was signed virtually using a video conferencing platform.

Bahrain Car Parks Company is appointed as the sole agent for Scheidt & Bachmann in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering a portfolio of smart parking solutions that utilize advanced technologies and open digitization platforms for parking management.

Commenting on the agreement, the Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Car Parks Company, Mr. Tariq Aljowder said, “We are pleased to partner with Scheidt & Bachmann; this partnership is aligned with the company’s strategy and ongoing efforts to enhance the customer journey and bring new offerings to the Bahrain market by harnessing the latest in open digital solutions in the mobility industry.”

Mr. Adham Ghandour, the Managing Director of Scheidt & Bachmann Middle East also commented on the agreement, saying, “We are delighted to appoint Bahrain Car Parks Company as our exclusive distributor in Bahrain. We are confident that our German quality products and services complemented by Bahrain Car Park Company’s support for hardware, software, and corrective and preventive maintenance, will offer the Bahrain market a value proposition for parking industry that is unprecedented.”

Established in October 1981, Bahrain Car Park Company B.S.C., is a public company that has been listed on the Bahrain Bourse since March 2006. The Company operates in the commercial and professional services sector and specializes in parking management systems and property leasing.

For more information, please visit https://carparks.bh/ and http://www.scheidt-bachmann.me/en/