Bahrain celebrates Ayurveda Day with promise of increased alternative healthcare facilities & cooperation

Bahrain will soon have a full-fledged Ayurvedic hospital that will place the millennia-old alternative medicinal system within the framework of the Kingdom’s modern healthcare delivery template. The announcement was made by Ms. Namat Al Subaie, Allied Medical Profession Advisor, National Health Regulatory Authority at a seminar to mark the 7th Ayurveda Day at the Indian Embassy. She said that three investors had already come forward to help set up the facility.

The event, held over the week-end, was organised by leading Ayurveda medical centres and pharmacies in Bahrain – Kotakkal Ayurvedic Centre, the MEM Hospital’s Santhagiri Ayurvedic Centre, Gauranga, Indian Ayurvedic Medical Centre and the Vaidya Ratnam Ayurvedic Centre – under the patronage of Embassy of India, Bahrain.

Chief Guest was the former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdulrahman Bu Ali who delivered a Keynote Address about the need to re-focus Ayurvedic treatment as a preventive care system in line with the 2022 theme of “Ayurveda Every Day, Ayurveda Everywhere”.

In his opening remarks, Indian Embassy’s Head of Chancery, Mr. Ravi Kumar Jain said that the WHO has chosen India as the global centre for traditional medicine boosting research. Recently, the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), Japan, and the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) have also signed an MoU to develop scientific collaboration for Ayurveda. As part of the push to adopt a holistic approach to health, the United Nations General Assembly has proclaimed 2023 as the International Year of Millets, based on a proposal tabled by India. Mr. Jain urged Ayurvedic practitioners in Bahrain to promote millet for its multiple benefits.

The dias was also shared by noted Bahraini lifestyle coach and yoga therapy specialist Ms. Fatima Al Mansoori. The evening also included a short presentation on everyday Ayurvedic habits by Santhagiri’s Dr. Athulya Unnikrishnan.

“In one short year since we began celebrating Ayurveda Day in Bahrain much has happened and we believe that the NHRA has built solidly upon the Kingdom’s foundation as a pioneer in embracing Ayurveda as an effective medical treatment,” said Mr. Sekhar Sethumadhavan, the CEO of Kotakkal Ayurvedic Centre, Bahrain has set an example for the other GCC countries and, as in other areas of medical care, the Kingdom has proved a leader in alternative therapies too.”