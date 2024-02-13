Bahrain Celebrates Victory in Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques International Endurance Cup

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support and patronage provided by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, particularly in the realm of endurance sports. He credited His Majesty’s steadfast backing for Bahrain’s remarkable achievement in winning the prestigious Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques International Endurance Cup, covering a challenging distance of 160km in the Al Ula Governorate, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Organized by the Royal Commission for Al Ula in collaboration with the Saudi and International Equestrian Federations, the event showcased the resilience and skill of Bahraini equestrianism on a global platform.

Highlighting the pivotal role of His Majesty’s support in fostering Bahraini sports, His Highness underscored how endurance sports, in particular, have flourished, shaping Bahrain’s sporting history on the international stage. He commended the continuous interest and backing of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and the government’s noble vision in nurturing Bahraini youth in sports competitions.

Additionally, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad praised the unwavering support and attention of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee. He acknowledged His Highness Shaikh Khalid’s dedication to supporting Bahraini participants in various international events.

These sentiments followed the triumphant victory of Hamad Al Janahi from the Royal Endurance Team and Al Zaeem Team in the prestigious competition.

During the race, characterized by intense competition, Al Janahi, Mohammed Al Hashemi, and Othman Al Awadhi of the Royal Endurance Team displayed remarkable speed. Despite fierce competition, Al Awadhi had to withdraw from the race due to his horse failing to pass the fifth stage.

The sixth stage proved to be the most exhilarating, with Al Hashemi and Al Janahi leading the pack and crossing the finish line triumphantly. While Al Janahi’s horse successfully passed the veterinary examination, Al Hashemi’s horse unfortunately failed the final assessment.

Al Janahi’s impressive performance led him to complete all six stages in 8 hours, 27 minutes, and 8 seconds, clinching victory. Fabir Federico from Uruguay secured the second position, with Rodrigo Blanco from Spain finishing third.