Bahrain Chairs GCC Central Bank Governors’ Preparatory Committee Meeting

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Presidency of the 46th Session of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Sixth Meeting of the Preparatory Committee of the GCC Central Bank Governors’ Committee was held virtually. The meeting was chaired by Mrs. Hesa Abdulla Al Sada, Executive Director of Central Banking & Macro-Prudential Oversight at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), with the participation of representatives of the member states of the Preparatory Committee and HE Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Director of Central Banking & Macro-Prudential Oversight underscored the vital role of the Preparatory Committee and the importance of continuing to strengthen joint GCC cooperation in accordance with the directives and recommendations of the GCC Central Bank Governors. She also highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and developing effective policies that support the building of stronger and more resilient financial systems.

The members of the Preparatory Committee also reviewed a number of key issues related to cooperation among GCC member states, including recommendations by the committees and working groups concerned with payment systems, banking sector supervision and oversight, and financial technology across the GCC. The Committee also discussed mechanisms for sharing cybersecurity information related to the banking sector, as well as the efforts undertaken by GCC member states to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.