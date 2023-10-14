Bahrain Chamber and Algerian Ambassador Discuss Pathways for Enhanced Economic Partnership

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Sameer Nass and Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr. Mahmoud Braham convened on Wednesday 11th Oct 2023 at the Chamber’s headquarters a meeting pertaining bilateral business relations between Bahrain and Algeria.

The meeting commenced with an acknowledgment of the honorable history and deep-rooted relations between both countries and their people. It discussed consolidating efforts to drive economic cooperation to new heights and optimize bilateral trade. The meeting identified industry, mining, food processing, banking, and tourism, as areas ripe for fruitful collaboration, stressing on the importance of exchanging business delegations and holding joint business functions in fostering liaison and encouraging two-way investments. The meeting also touched upon Algeria’s new investment law, commissioned in 2022, which offers exciting prospects for investors seeking to tap into Algeria’s thriving Market.

Present at the meeting from the Chamber’s side were also First Vice-Chairman Khalid Najibi, Bureau members Bassim Al Saie and Ahmed Al Saloom, board member Prof Waheeb Al Khaja, along with Acting CEO Atef Al Khaja.