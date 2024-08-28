Bahrain Chamber concludes third edition of “Experience It” program

- Advertisement -

The Bahrain Chamber has successfully concluded the third edition of its “Experience It” program, which provided a two-week on-job training opportunity for 25 students aged between 14 and 18 years old. The program was hosted by 10 participating private sector companies.

Speaking at the program’s closing ceremony, Chairman Sameer Nass emphasized that the “Experience It” initiative is part of the Chamber’s community responsibility efforts, aiming to encourage participants to pursue technical careers that are vital for economic development.

Nass stated that the program aligns with the Chamber’s strategy for its 30th session, which focuses on supporting the government in developing the infrastructure needed to meet future developments. This includes providing skilled labor, vocational training facilities, improving higher education quality, and boosting research and development – all with the goal of transforming the national economy into a productive, knowledge-based one.

He commended the companies that offered on-job training to the program participants, namely Bapco, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain National Life Insurance Company, Gulf Hotels Group, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa, Al Hekma International School, D3 Consultant, Nuzul Interior Design, and NUUN Official for Watches, as well as the Bahrain Chamber itself. He praised their efforts and distinguished contributions in achieving the desired positive outcomes of the “Experience It” program.

Ahmed Al-Salloum, a member of the Chamber’s Executive Committee, confirmed that the initiative is a motivating and inspirational event for the private sector, full of positive energy. He emphasized that it provides young Bahrainis, who represent the future and hope of the nation, the opportunity to participate effectively in building a more sustainable and prosperous economy, capable of adapting to rapid global changes and evolving labor market demands.

Abdulwahab Al-Hawaj, member of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, noted that the program reflects the Chamber’s focus on enhancing the capabilities of youth and directing their potential to meet the job market’s requirements in terms of skills and roles. He added that this orientation contributes to serving the national economy and achieving Bahrain’s development and sustainability plans.

The participating companies also expressed their deep appreciation for the Chamber’s “Experience It” initiative, praising its pioneering role in enhancing the professional capabilities of young people and providing continuous training opportunities.