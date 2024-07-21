Bahrain Chamber discusses avenues of business cooperation with Canada

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sameer Nass, affirmed Bahrain’s keenness to enhance cooperation and partnership with Canada in various vital sectors, praising the bilateral relations between Bahrain and Canada. This came as he received at his office on Sunday 14th July 2024 the Chairman of the Canada-Arab Business Council, Dr Mohamad Sawwaf.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance economic, commercial, and financial cooperation, as well as investment partnerships between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Canada and called for opening avenues of business cooperation between Canada and Arab countries through the council and the Union of Arab Chambers.

The meeting also shed light on promising investment opportunities and knowledge transfer in key sectors including food security, aggrotech, pharmaceuticals, educational and medical tourism.