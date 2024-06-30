Bahrain Chamber, EU Delegation in Partnership Talks

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Sameer Nass emphasized that the strong strategic partnership between Bahrain and the EU is founded on deep and ongoing bilateral cooperation at all levels. He highlighted the importance of continuing joint efforts to enhance relations to meet the aspirations and benefits of both sides. This came during his meeting with Dr. Thomas Juergensen, Minister Counsellor, and Head of the Trade & Economic Affairs Section at the EU Delegation in Riyadh.

Nass emphasized the importance of enhancing Bahraini-European economic relations and supporting the establishment of the European Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, with efforts to expedite the inclusion of European companies.

For his part, first Vice-Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Khalid Najibi stressed the value of Saudi Arabia’s experience in establishing the European Chamber of Commerce and highlighted that setting up the chamber in Bahrain aims to enhance cooperation with Europe, foster stronger private sector partnerships, boost trade and investment, attract foreign investments, and exchange expertise across fields.

For his part, Dr. Juergensen extended his sincere gratitude to the Bahrain Chamber for their collaboration and efforts in advancing intra-trade. He aimed to fulfill Bahraini business aspirations, recognizing the chamber’s role in fostering shared investments and overcoming investor challenges.

He also provided updates on establishing the European Chamber of Commerce in Bahrain, detailing mechanisms for European company participation. He stressed the chamber’s goal to bolster economic, investment, and trade ties between European countries and Bahrain, expanding to include other GCC countries.

Also present at the meeting were Bahrain chamber board members, Yousuf Salahuddin, Jameel Alghanah and the chamber’s members of the administrative team.