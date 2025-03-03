Bahrain Chamber Highlights AI and Digital Economy in Global Trade

The Second Vice Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Mohammed AlKooheji, affirmed that digital platforms have significantly facilitated global trade and economic integration by reducing distances between countries and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses to access international markets. They have also helped lower production costs, enhance competitiveness, improve logistics, and generate new jobs.

This came during his participation in the inaugural Business and Investors Conference for Arab Countries, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan, held in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Towards Sustainable Cooperation and Partnership.”

AlKooheji emphasized the importance of adopting artificial intelligence (AI), the digital economy, and scientific research in various economic sectors. During his participation in a roundtable discussion titled “The Role of AI, the Digital Economy, and Scientific Research in Economic Sectors,” he explained that these technologies represent unprecedented opportunities for Arab countries, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan to diversify their economies, enhance their competitiveness, and address pressing challenges such as resource management and sustainable development.

He noted that AI is a powerful tool for economic diversification, as it can improve traditional sectors and develop business operations, in addition to enabling commercial sectors to propose and develop new industries.

Regarding key investment areas in AI and scientific research, AlKooheji stated that there are significant opportunities to utilize AI in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, food security and smart agriculture, transportation, and logistics services, as well as financial services and financial technology. He called for strengthening cooperation between Arab countries, Central Asia, and Azerbaijan in the fields of AI, the digital economy, and scientific research to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity in the region.

The conference, hosted by “Investopia 2025,” featured two discussion panels. The first panel, titled “Regional Corridors and Business Opportunities,” addressed the importance of regional corridors in enhancing global trade, facilitating cross border investment flows, tackling challenges in supply chains, and the role of the multilateral trading system in creating new opportunities for exporters, manufacturers, and investors.

The second panel, titled “The New Economy in the Region: AI, Waste Management, and Food Security,” explored developments in new economy sectors in the region and their role in promoting economic growth and sustainability. It also discussed ways to enhance cooperation to create diverse pathways that encourage countries to invest and expand in these vital sectors, as well as the importance of adopting policies and strategies that contribute to the transition to circular economic models.