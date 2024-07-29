Bahrain Chamber hosts an Indian businesses delegation

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sameer Nass, stated that India is one of Bahrain’s largest trade partners, ranking as the sixth largest export partner and seventh largest import partner in 2023, with trade exchange volume exceeding 1 billion US dollars in 2023. This came during a meeting that hosted an Indian businesses delegation with their local counterpart, held at the Chamber’s premises on Thursday 25th July 2024 in the presence of India’s ambassador to Bahrain Vinod K. Jacob and members of the business community.

Nass highlighted the potential to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, particularly in the food sector, as Bahrain has strong demand for diverse food products, while India has expertise in these fields.

For his part, the First vice Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Khalid Najibi, noted that the gap between the bilateral trade is small, and India is a large market for Bahraini exports, as well as a major supplier of rice. He stressed the need to build on the existing achievements and develop Bahrain as a market for Indian products through imports and re-exports.

The Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob, commended the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its efforts to enhance trade participation between the two countries, including through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He highlighted the food and agriculture sector as a prominent area of bilateral trade.