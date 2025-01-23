Bahrain Chamber hosts “Artificial Intelligence in Education” seminar

The Education and Training Committee of the Bahrain Chamber held a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence in Education: Empowering K-12 Educators,” presented by Global Education Coach and Consultant, Meghan Hargrave. The seminar was attended by Vice-Treasurer and Head of the Coordinating Group of the Bahrain Chamber, Waleed Kanoo, Chairman of the Education and Training Committee, Professor Yusuf Abdul Ghaffar, Vice Chairman of the Committee, Dr. Ahmed Al Koofi, and over 500 educators and individuals interested in education.

Speaking at the seminar, Kanoo emphasized the importance of integrating artificial intelligence tools into education to prepare the sector for technological advancements and equip future generations for success in a rapidly changing world. He also reaffirmed the Chamber’s commitment to fostering innovation in education by promoting advanced technologies and empowering the next generation with the necessary skills to thrive in a dynamic environment.

Professor Abdul Ghaffar highlighted the Chamber’s commitment to offering innovative solutions for educational development by hosting global experts and organizing events that add value to the educational community. He noted that this seminar is part of a series of initiatives organized by the Bahrain Chamber to support the education and training sector in Bahrain.

Dr. Al Koofi expressed enthusiasm for Bahrain’s readiness to embrace AI-assisted tools in schools and institutes, noting that the seminar provided educators with actionable techniques to improve student outcomes. He emphasized that by the end of the event, attendees would acquire new methods to implement AI effectively with their students.

The seminar explored AI’s transformative potential in education, focusing on ways to enhance learning outcomes and equip educators with cutting-edge tools.

Hargrave discussed various AI platforms, including large language models (LLMs), teacher-facing tools, and student-facing tools, which can be tailored for specific educational purposes. She highlighted AI’s potential to improve classroom efficiency, from engaging learners and managing content to meeting student needs and providing timely assessments. Hargrave also stressed the importance of maintaining control as educators, balancing AI’s potential with strong pedagogical practices while being mindful of its risks and limitations.

This seminar reflects the Bahrain Chamber’s ongoing efforts to support the education sector by introducing innovative methodologies and technologies, emphasizing the need to prepare both educators and students to excel in a technology-driven world.