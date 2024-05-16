Bahrain Chamber meets French Ambassador, FCCIB

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Sameer Nass expressed pride in the growing relation between Bahrain and France, particularly in terms of business, investment and trade, as trade volume amounted to 512.5 million US dollars in 2023, a 33% growth.

This came as he received at his office on Monday 13th May 2024 the French Ambassador to Bahrain Eric Giraud-Telme, accompanied by the Chairman of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCIB) Jean-Christophe Durand and Executive Director Rim Jalali.

The meeting hailed the deep-rooted relation between Bahrain and France, noting the role of Chambers of Commerce in streamlining and boosting business relations as well as opening new avenues of cooperation. It also touched upon the businesses potential between France and the member states of Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC), particularly given the location, infrastructure, and highly skilled workforce it enjoys, making it one of the most attractive business and investment destination.

The meeting deliberated about the forthcoming “Vision Golfe”, a business function that liaise business owners and decision makers from the GCC with their counterparts from France, with the aim of exploring investment and partnership opportunities and taking business and economic cooperation between both sides to further heights.

Also present at the meeting were Vice treasurer Waleed Kanoo, Bureau member Bassim Al Saie, Board members Yousuf Salahuddin, Abdulwahab Al Hawaj, Yaqoob Al Awadhi and CEO Atef Al Khaja.