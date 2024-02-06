Bahrain Chamber organizes Customer Service Excellence Forum

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Sameer Nass, announced the launch of 9 initiatives aimed at expanding the range of services provided by the Chamber to its members, and facilitating their business endeavor. He stressed on the Chamber’s commitment to improving its performance, offering quality services, and meeting the aspirations of the private sector. This came during the Customer Service Excellence Forum held at the Chamber’s premises on Monday 5th February 2024 in the presence of the Chamber’s board members, experts, and members of the business community.

Speaking at the forum, quality management expert Dr. Khaled Bu Mutaea shared insights on Customer-Centric Culture, while Director of Service Evaluation at the Prime Minister’s Office in the United Arab Emirates Salem Balyouha, shared the UAE’s experience in implementing the star rating system.

The event also included a panel discussion, where customer service experts from the public and private sector shared their experiences and insights.

It is worth noting that the Chamber’s set of initiatives includes the “E-Tadreeb” learning platform, the Market Place initiative, website updates, the opening of a customer service center, quality additional services for people with disabilities, the launch of a business establishment guide, the Secret Shopper program, the “Train With Us” program, and launching the “Jadara” Award.