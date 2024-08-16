Bahrain Chamber probes expanding trade and investment with Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ecuador

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Sameer Nass, emphasized the importance of enhancing trade and investment cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Republic of Ecuador, particularly in the areas of food security, the medical and communications sectors, energy, and industry. This came as he received on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at his office the Abu Dhabi-based ambassador of Rwanda to Bahrain John Mirenge, the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to Bahrain Bojan Jokić, and the Cairo-based ambassador of Ecuador Denys Toscano Amores.

During the meeting Nass affirmed the Chamber’s aspiration to expand the prospects of bilateral trade between Bahrain and friendly countries and augmenting the volume of trade exchange and the exchange of visits between economic delegations, especially in light of the promising investment opportunities. He also stressed the need to activate trade and investment cooperation and address logistical challenges.

The First Vice Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Khalid Najibi, expressed the Bahraini private sector’s welcome for enhanced cooperation with friendly countries across various promising economic sectors. He highlighted the necessity of invigorating trade and investment collaboration in diverse areas.

For his part, the Ambassador of Rwanda emphasized keenness on enhancing bilateral relations and developing the levels of joint cooperation in various fields, for the mutual benefit of both friendly countries.

Similarly, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Ambassador voiced keenness on enhancing business relations with Bahrain and expressed pride in the role of the Chamber in facilitating businesses and encouraging liaison. He highlighted Bahraini investments in his country, particularly in the real-estate sector, calling investors and business owners to exploit more opportunities.

Meanwhile Ecuador’s Ambassador underlined the importance of exchanging visits in fostering trade relations, calling Bahrain’s business community to explore business and partnership opportunities in the tourism and food security sector.

Also present at the meetings were Bahrain Chamber’s First Vice-Chairman Khalid Najibi, Second Vice-Chairman Mohammed Al Kooheji, and Board Members Yusuf Salahuddin, Abdulwahab Al Hawaj, and Yaqoob Al Awadhi.