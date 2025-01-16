Bahrain Chamber Promotes Iraq Ties

- Advertisement -

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Sameer Nass, emphasized the importance of strengthening Bahraini-Iraqi relations by broadening commercial and industrial cooperation between the two countries. This came as he received the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq to Bahrain, Dr. Ihsan Alawi Hussain Al Dulaimi.

Nass highlighted a remarkable 22% growth in Bahraini exports to Iraq between 2022 and 2023, driven by aluminum, steel, and light manufacturing. He also shed light on promising sectors for collaboration including education, research, energy, and healthcare. He emphasized the importance of exploring new opportunities for cooperation and supporting projects that align with the aspirations of both countries.

For his part, Dr. Al Dulaimi, expressed his commitment to strengthening commercial and economic ties. He highlighted the value of bilateral meetings and joint events in fostering partnerships. Dr. Al Dulaimi also commended the Bahrain Chamber for its proactive efforts in enhancing cooperation between countries, driving investments, and boosting trade exchange. Additionally, he highlighted the wealth of unique investment opportunities available in the Iraqi market.

Present at the meeting were the First Vice- Chairman of the Chamber, Khalid Najibi, the Second Vice-Chairman, Mohammed Al-Kooheji, Vice- Treasurer Waleed Kanoo, and the CEO of the Bahrain Chamber, Atef AlKhaja.