Bahrain Chamber receives German Ambassador, highlight opportunities

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Sameer Nass, received at his office on Wednesday 14th February 2024, the Ambassador of Germany to Bahrain, His Excellency Clemens Hach. The meeting covered various topics related to the economic landscape, shipping and energy challenges, as well as potential business opportunities and promising sectors.

Nass expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relationship between Bahrain and Germany in all areas, particularly highlighting the significant growth in trade between the two countries, which reached a total of $676 million. He emphasized the importance of organizing joint business events to explore opportunities and connect business owners. Additionally, Nass underscored the value of learning from successful German models in vocational training and utilizing the experiences of senior citizens.

Similarly, Clemens Hach commended the cooperation and relations between Germany and Bahrain across multiple domains. He emphasized the pivotal role of chambers of commerce in facilitating connections between business people, raising awareness about available opportunities, and supporting collaborative ventures. Hach also discussed the strategic significance of the region in terms of logistics and highlighted potential opportunities in the medical and energy sectors.