HomeNewsBahrain Chamber, Sri Lanka Discuss Boosting Trade

Bahrain Chamber, Sri Lanka Discuss Boosting Trade

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber, Sameer Nass, welcomed Madhuka Silva, the Charge d’Affaires of the Sri Lankan Embassy to Bahrain, at the Chamber’s headquarters. The meeting focused on the current trade relations between Bahrain and Sri Lanka, noting that the trade volume surpassed 19.7 million USD in 2023. Discussions centered on strategies to optimize trade exchanges and further stimulate investments.

Key sectors for potential cooperation were also highlighted, particularly in agriculture, food security, and textiles. Additionally, the exchange of trade delegations was proposed as a means to strengthen ties between the two business communities and to explore new business and partnership opportunities.

