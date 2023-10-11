Bahrain Chamber Unveils ‘Elite Bahraini Businessmen in India’ Book

- Advertisement -

In the presence of distinguished writers, esteemed business owners, and notable dignitaries including Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber Sameer Nass, the Capital Governor Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, and India’s Ambassador to Bahrain Vinod K. Jacob, the Bahrain Chamber hosted at its headquarters on 10th October 2023 a book launching ceremony.

The event marked the debut of a book titled “Elite Bahraini Businessmen in India: Between the End of the 19th Century to the Mid-20th Century,” co-authored by historian and Bahrain Chamber board member Yousif Salahuddin, and Dr. Wesam Abbas Al Sebea.

Commencing the event, Mr. Nass welcomed the guests, commending the remarkable efforts of Mr. Salahuddin and Dr. Al Sebea in their authorship of this significant publication. He expressed pride in the book’s content, emphasizing the pivotal role of documentation in preserving knowledge and ensuring its transmission across time and generations.

For his part, Mr. Salahuddin conveyed his deep sense of pride in the profound and multifaceted relationship between Bahrain and India, spanning the realms of social, cultural, political, and economic exchanges. He underscored the book’s purpose, which is to chronicle this unique bond between the two friendly nations and their people, thereby bridging a gap in existing literature.

In turn, Dr. Al Sebea touched upon the book’s subject matter, highlighting its significance in recounting a pivotal chapter in the trade history between Bahrain and India during the period from the late 19th century to the mid-20th century.

Also present at the event were Bahrain Chamber’s First vice-Chairman Khalid Najibi, treasurer Aref Hejris, board member Batool Dadabai, and other officials.