Bahrain Chamber Welcomes Finnish Ambassador

Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sameer Nass, received on Wednesday, October 9th 2024, the Abu Dhabi-based Ambassador of Finland to Bahrain, Tuula Yrjola, at the Chamber’s headquarters.

Nass highlighted the benefits of establishing a business in Bahrain, including its advanced infrastructure, skilled workforce, and low operational costs. He also praised the substantial support provided by “Tamkeen” to both companies and startups.

The meeting deliberated about enhancing economic cooperation between Bahrain and Finland, showcasing promising investment opportunities across various sectors such as education, technology, healthcare, cybersecurity, and renewable energy.

Nass pointed out that these sectors are experiencing rapid growth and present significant investment potential for businesses and institutions. He affirmed that collaboration between Bahrain and Finland in these areas could foster sustainable development and achieve mutual goals.

For her part, Ambassador Yrjola expressed her gratitude for the Bahrain Chamber’s dedication to strengthening economic ties between the two nations. She emphasized Finland’s view of Bahrain as a strategic partner in the region and highlighted the Finnish private sector’s interest in investing in the promising sectors shared by the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by the Chamber’s Second Vice-Chairman, Mohammed Abdul Jabbar Al-Kooheji, Vice-Treasurer Waleed Kanoo, and Board Member Sonia Janahi.