Bahrain Chamber’s ICT Director Honored at World CIO Summit

- Advertisement -

Aligned with the kingdom’s hosting of the 3rd edition of the World CIO 200 Summit, Vice President of the General Sports Authority (GSA), President of the Bahrain Combat Sports Council, His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, honored ICT director of the Bahrain Chamber, Ms. Walaa Alhashimi in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the technological field.

Alhashimi received the award at a special ceremony celebrating executives leading AI innovations. HH Sheikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa recognized 38 executive managers for their exceptional contributions. The summit, held in partnership with His Highness Sheikh Nasser Center for Artificial Intelligence Research and Development, was organized by the Global Group for Artificial Intelligence in cooperation with UAE’s GEC Media.

For her part, Al Hashemi highlighted her efforts in digital transformation and AI implementation, enhancing operations at the Bahrain Chamber. She emphasized her commitment to advancing digital projects and expanding AI integration across sectors.