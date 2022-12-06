Bahrain Chapter of ICAI to host 14th Annual International Conference

- Advertisement -

Over 300 Chartered Accountants from around the region and as far as India and the UK – CEOs, CFOs, COOs and finance professionals-turned-entrepreneurs – will gather over the coming weekend in Bahrain for the 14th Annual International Conference of the Bahrain Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (BCICAI). The prestigious conference has been designed this year under the theme “New Horizon Beckons” and a roster of star speakers will examine topics impacting professional change-management, personal life-goals and lessons in entrepreneurial success.

- Advertisement -

The conference is being held on 9th and 10th December, 2022 at the Diplomat Radisson SAS Hotel under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Kingdom of Bahrain. Among the key speakers is India’s powerful Minister for Roads and Transport, Shri Nitin Gadkari who will address the conference virtually, CA (Dr.) Debashis Mitra, the President of the powerful ICAI, CA Aniket Talati the Vice-President, CA Ajay Seth, CFO of Maruti-Suzuki India Ltd., Dr. Narendra Jadhav, Former Advisor to the IMF and Former Chief Economist of the RBI and Kanika Tekriwal, CEO of JetSetGo, India’s foremost private jet charter service and Forbes 30 Under 30 business leader.

Celebrity TV star, motivational speaker and classical dancer Sudha Chandran will also be one of the main participants along with another star speaker from the world of cinema and theatre well-known actor Padmashree Manoj Joshi.

Other speakers of note are Mr. Ravi Lahoti, Chief Audit Executive of India’s Bandhan Bank whose topic is money laundering; Mr. Roberto Mancone, CEO of Beyon Money whose talk will focus on Bahrain’s burgeoning digital economy; Mr. Adib Ibrahim, Managing Director (Protiviti UAE), and Mr. Jose Thomas, Director (Protiviti Bahrain) – they will speak on cloud services in the context of emerging tech trends. India-based CA Veni Thapar will analyse the profession of chartered accountancy in the Artificial Intelligence Era; Nishith Saxena, Grant Thornton Bahrain will highlight concerns and opportunities in cybersecurity. Ms. Seema Kasat, Director KPMG, Bahrain and Mr. Camille Geadah, Director, KPMG, Bahrain will be exploring New Horizons in an Evolving Marketplace.

“This year’s conference is special because we have a galaxy of 17 star speakers who will address topics as diverse as Corporate Frauds & Mistakes and their implications on Governance, Auditors & Accountants, the concerns over Privacy and Cybersecurity and lessons from the success stories of the likes of Kanika Tekriwal, Sudha Chandran, actor Padmashree Manoj Joshi and Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, the ‘Ironman of India Army’ , motivational & leadership coach and TEDx speaker.” said BCICAI Chairperson Sharmila Shet.

The Conference Inaugural Session will be addressed by Ms. Duaa Abduelah Almuallim, Chief of Financial Analysis and Economic Information, Ministry of Industry and Commerce, a representative of CBB, along with Indian Ambassador to Bahrain Piyush Srivastava, KPMG Bahrain Managing Partner, Jamal Fakhro and Mr. Abbas Ali Radhi, Chairman of the Bahrain Accountants Association, who will join luminaries from the global CA fraternity.

The conference is supported by Beyon Money, Oracle Corp., TIW Capital Group, Protiviti, Grant Thornton, KPMG Fakhro, Al Hilal Life, PWC Bahrain and many other sponsors. The conference is valuable to participants who will be credited 12 CPE hours (continuing professional education) towards their mandatory annual requirement.

The executive committee has thoughtfully put together a lively family event. BCICAI’s own members too will get to shine in the spotlight with talent acts in between sessions.

“When we started our tradition of annual conferences, Bahrain’s reputation as a MICE destination was just emerging. Today, we have so many professional conferences, workshops and seminars taking place and the Kingdom’s exhibitions and conferences infrastructure has grown impressively,” said the chairperson. “The BCICAI is proud to have played a part in the growth of the Bahrain MICE eco-system and we owe a lot to our sponsors and supporters.”