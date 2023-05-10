Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) to Launch the Use of ‘OneID’ and ‘OneBox’ from Beyon Connect

- Advertisement -

– BCFC will become the first Bahraini financial services institution to onboard the innovative digital identity and digital postbox solutions delivered by Beyon Connect.

– OneID by Beyon Connect is a digital identity and eKYC platform enabling customers to enroll their verified legal identity into a secure digital ID wallet, that can be used across enhanced BCFC digital services.

– OneBox is a digital postbox that brings together residents, businesses, and public entities for secure, simple, sustainable, spam-free, and trusted communication.

Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company (BCFC) will become the first Bahraini financial services institution to onboard the innovative digital identity and digital postbox solutions delivered by Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon group, commencing with its Tasheelat Insurance (TISCO) Brand and subsequently rolled out to other BCFC brands throughout the year.

BCFC provides short, medium & long-term financing to individual customers, commercial companies and SMEs, and additionally through to its other subsidiaries provides auto, insurance, and real estate products & services, and is committed to offering cutting edge, highly secure, and simplified digital experiences to its valued customers.

As a result of the collaboration between Beyon Connect and BCFC, following the signing of an MoU in 2022, Beyon Connect will deliver its innovative digital postbox solution, OneBox, which will enable secure communication and documentation transmission and storage between BCFC and its customers in one safe and trusted digital space. Documents such as official insurance policies will be safely stored in the customer’s OneBox, giving them access to them around the clock, which will reduce the need to visit the branches in person.

Beyon Connect will also deliver OneID, a new platform to register a unique digital identity, to enable secure interactions with BCFC digital services. OneID will be made available as a mobile application for both iOS and Android. It allows onboarding of BCFC customers through a simple and secure e-KYC process supporting passport and national ID cards with facial recognition and liveness check.

BCFC CEO Abdulla Bukhowa said, “We see the adoption of OneID and OneBox as a key enabler in BCFC’s digital finance and insurance vision, providing our customers with the assurance that we are early adopters of the Central Bank of Bahrain’s ongoing initiatives in driving safe and compliant financial digital transformation within the Kingdom.”

BCFC VP of Information Technology and Operations Ali Al Marzooq added, “Financial and insurance services have always been about trust, and we are committed to delivering on our promise to be the first choice for our customers by providing innovative digital products, services and solutions.”

Following the announcement, Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen said, “We are proud that BCFC will utilize OneID and OneBox, our highly secure digital ID and communication platform built on transparency, privacy, and trust.”

“We recognise the need for innovative digital solutions that help organisations address the secure and verified communications challenges they face due to the evolving threats of phishing and spam, and the solutions offered by Beyon Connect have been developed with current and future regulatory requirements in mind.”

“It’s important to note that sustainability is playing a growing role for all organisations as countries in the MENA region are taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment by 2030. Beyon Connect’s digital solutions can play an important part in helping companies to reduce the amount of paper used,” Mr. Rasmussen added.

Tasheelat Insurance (TISCO) customers will soon start to receive communications direct from the organisation to guide them through the simple process of downloading the OneBox and OneID applications to access their official policy documents.

For more information, visit the Beyon Connect website.