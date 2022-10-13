Bahrain Deaf Society receives boost for community activities

- Advertisement -
The Gulf Hotel Group presented a cheque to Bahrain Deaf Society (BDS) as part of its efforts to support local charities and community in Bahrain.
The cheque presented to the society to support their activities and management of their operations.
Garfield Jones , GHG’s Chief Executive Officer, said that the donation is part of the Group’s commitment towards supporting different social communities in Bahrain as part of its corporate social responsibility.
At the event, BDS president Hassan Al Ghouraifi presented the Jones with a trophy of appreciation for the Group’s annual support.
