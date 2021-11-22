Bahrain Delegation Visits SDAIA, Receive Overview of ‘Tawakkalna’ App and AI Deployment

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Qaed led a Bahrain delegation on a visit to the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority’s (SDAIA) premises in Riyadh. He was met by SDAIA President, Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi and other officials. The visit was on the sidelines of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two Kingdoms to link the BeAware Bahrain and ‘Tawakkalna’ apps with each other.

Joining the delegation were the Ministry of Health (MoH) Undersecretary, Dr. Waleed Khalifa Al Manea; iGA Deputy CE of Operation & Governance, Dr. Khalid Ahmed Almutawah; Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Chief of Coordination and Follow-up – Acting Director of Information Systems, Ambassador Ali Jassim Ahmed Alaradi; Ministry of Interior (MoI) Director of Ports and Passports representative, Lt. Colonel Fawaz Nasser Al-Jeeran. iGA Acting Director of eService and Channel Development, Ahmed Abdulwahab Albulooshi; in the presence the Ambassador Shaikh Hamoud bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

Dr. Alghamdi welcomed the Bahrain delegation and praised the strong relations between the two countries. He highlighted the importance of cooperation across fields, including technical areas such as eServices and electronic systems that enhance the performance of government entities and meet citizens’ needs.

The delegation was given a detailed overview on SDAIA’s most important projects and achievements, including the ‘Tawakkalna’ app and future plans to enhance its role in limiting the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and offer further services to the Saudi public.

The delegation was also briefed on SDAIA’s Foresight initiative, which uses Big Data to identify future opportunities; the Ehsan charity platform; and Saudi’s experiences in the deployment and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Al Qaed said that Saudi Arabia’s has vast experience in digital initiatives, particularly when it comes to deployment of technology, advanced systems, and eServices. The Saudi government caters to the requirements of the community and keeps pace with advancements. Its innovation and achievements in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) helped solidify its position regionally and globally. Al Qaed welcomed further cooperation in the area of digital transformation. He shared some of Bahrain’s most notable ICT achievements, including the BeAware Bahrain app and eServices that helped streamline procedures and transactions, saving the public time and effort.

Both parties acknowledged the importance of utilizing advanced technology and exchanging information, which will lead to innovation and competitiveness, and help attract investment.