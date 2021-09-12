Bahrain designers call for local fashion industry support

Listen to this article now

Designers based in Bahrain have called for the establishment of a fashion ecosystem in the Kingdom. Lack of educational resources and training are hindering the next generation of Bahraini designers from succeeding. These points were brought up in the recently concluded online meeting organized by Bahrain Chamber of Commerce Industry (BCCI) Commercial Markets Committee. Local, regional, and international members of the sector took part in discussing the improvement of Bahrain’s fashion industry.

- Advertisement -

Committee adviser Shaikha Noora bint Khalifa Al Khalifa suggested the meeting to see to the needs of the fashion designers and coordinate more events for them. Shaikha Noora also stated that a collaboration with Tamkeen is necessary to further investment in training programs and education for the fashion industry. She also highlighted that aspiring designers can always reach out to the committee for assistance, clarification, and support.

Committee member Nabeel Ajoor stressed the importance of Bahrain’s traditional textile fabric, revamping the industry to its once popular demand. He also stated how critical it is to widen the reach of local production and support local designers.

Mr. Ajoor wants to promote the Bahrain’s textile sector alongside the fashion sector. He suggested plans to host a fashion show in Manama Souq/Bab Al Bahrain.

The planned fashion show will highlight traditional Bahraini textiles with modern youthful designs. The show aims to highlight the country’s tradition and culture. A tentative date will be given once the pandemic subsides.

The online session was attended by committee chairman Yousif Salahuddin who underlined the importance of supporting the sector, expanding its reach and ensuring local production is exported while covering the local market.

Fashion designer, Jaffar Hamza, talked about the need to create a comprehensive ecosystem for the fashion industry and establish a concrete educational foundation for future generations interested in the field. He said this ecosystem will require several government bodies and private sector entities. It is needed to create real change and development in Bahrain’s fashion industry.

Business management student and Fashion designer, Hussain Al Mukthar, 19, said that training, education, and development are needed for young designers like him. He owns a sewing machine but does not have the resources to learn how use it. His passion for sewing and fashion pushed him to start his business and sell his designs on Instagram and online.