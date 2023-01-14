- Advertisement -

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today deputised HM the King’s Personal Representative, His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, to attend the reception held in honour of the heads of the kingdom’s diplomatic missions abroad and senior Foreign Ministry’s officials, marking the Bahrain Diplomatic Day, celebrated every January 14.

- Advertisement -

HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Court Minister, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and Advisor to HM the King for Diplomatic Affairs, Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed, attended the ceremony, held at the Gudaibiya Palace.

Some holy Quran verses were recited, and then HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad delivered the following speech on behalf of HM the King.

“We are pleased to meet you all today, on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Diplomatic Day. We allocated this Day in appreciation of the prominent role played by our diplomatic cadres in strengthening friendship and building bridges of cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and all countries around the world, based on the authentic principles and firm values of our country and our people, which are based on tolerance, coexistence, mutual dialogue, and the consolidation of peace, harmony and cooperation among the peoples of the world.

We welcome their Excellencies the ambassadors of countries accredited to the Kingdom, and express our appreciation for their efforts in strengthening and developing relations of friendship and cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and their brotherly and friendly countries.

Brothers and sisters,

For more than five decades, the Bahraini diplomacy has adopted a special and unique model based on openness to the world and keenness to build friendly relations, exchange interests and enhance civilised communication with various countries, regardless of their cultures and civilizations. Thanks to this, it has achieved excellence and success that reflected the moderate and balanced foreign policy of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and expressed the authenticity of our country and its good people, who wish goodness, security, peace, stability and development for all humanity.

On this occasion, we are pleased to express our sincere pride in the fruitful efforts and continuous giving made by those who represent Bahraini diplomacy in Bahrain and abroad, thanks to their firm values, culture, and sincerity in giving and serving their country, achieving its higher interests, defending its stances, and highlighting its achievements under the comprehensive development process.

We affirm that the Kingdom of Bahrain will continue, through its ambitious foreign policy, to play an active role in the international community to support the goals of sustainable development, promote and protect human rights and freedoms, establish global peace and stability, and call for settling disputes through diplomacy and respect international laws, norms and covenants.

In conclusion, we pray to Allah the Almighty to help everyone to perform their national tasks and duties efficiently and competently, in order to achieve the aspirations of our country in terms of progress, prosperity and a high position among nations, as well as to strengthen its global role in spreading the values of peace, harmony and joint dialogue for the best interests of all peoples.”

Then, Foreign Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, delivered a statement in which he extended, on behalf of all the Ministry’s affiliates, sincere thanks and gratitude to HM King Hamad for his unwavering support and care for the Foreign Ministry and its diplomats.

He also praised HM the King’s constant sound directives to enhance Bahrain’s foreign policy and develop diplomatic work to achieve the royal noble national goals of extending bridges of cooperation with all countries, protecting the interest of the nation and its citizens locally and abroad, promoting the values of peace, tolerance and coexistence among peoples of the world, protect human rights, liberties and dignity, as well as enhancing the kingdom’s status globally.

The minister also expressed thanks and appreciation to HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad for attending the reception on behalf of HM the King.

He asserted that the Bahrain Diplomatic Day was devoted by HM the King to celebrating the dedicated efforts of the kingdom’s diplomatic community, and their effective role in implementing the country’s foreign policy.

He affirmed that the constant care of HM the King and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for Bahraini diplomats is a source of pride for all.

The minister handed a commemorative gift presented by the Foreign Ministry to HM King Hamad, to HM the King’s Personal Representative, HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad.