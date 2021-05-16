Bahrain dispatches medical equipment and oxygen to Pakistan

The Consul General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Karachi, Yasser Ajlan Al-Hiddi, delivered medical equipment and oxygen, supplied by the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The supplies were received on behalf of the Pakistani side by the Regional Commander for Logistics Affairs, Major General Zafar Iqbal.

This step was taken by Bahrain to support Pakistan in combating the exceptional health condition it is going through due to COVID-19 pandemic.