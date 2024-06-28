Bahrain EDB, Harvard Business School Club of GCC host Think Tank

- Advertisement -

In a collaborative effort with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), Harvard Business School’s (HBS) Club of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a non-profit organisation representing over 1,400 HBS alumni in the GCC, hosted an alumni-exclusive Think Tank at the Four Seasons Hotel on 25 June.

Under the title “Local Talent: Global Reach – Bahrain: A Hub for Talent,” the event featured H.E. Hamad bin Faisal Al Malki, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, as the guest of honour in a fireside chat moderated by Maryam AlQaseer, Country Head Bahrain of HBS Club of the GCC, and Vice President of Clinical Excellence at the Eastern Health Cluster.

This distinguished event delved into the dynamic talent landscape influenced by rapid technological advancements and the green transition, featuring a panel discussion with the participation of Professor Dr. Ciarán Ó Catháin, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Polytechnic, Nada Al Saeed, Chief of Strategy & Research at Bahrain EDB, and Alaa Saeed, Co-founder of Array Innovation, an AI and Cloud native digital provider. Moderated by Megha Mittal, Chartered member, HBS Club of the GCC, and CEO of MemiFriends the panel explored the economic implications of the evolving talent landscape, the necessary infrastructure, private-public collaborations, and the educational measures required to prepare the workforce for future demands.

Saleh Lootah, President of HBS Club of the GCC said: “We are delighted to see such enthusiastic participation at this ThinkTank. This event, in partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development Board, underscores our commitment to advancing the regional business, educational, and social climate through active engagement with key stakeholders. This event highlights our commitment to providing a vibrant platform for our alumni to connect, share ideas, and contribute to the region.

Our mission is to bridge the gap between stakeholders, fostering collaborations that drive innovation and economic growth. By leveraging our members’ expertise, we create an ecosystem that encourages mentorship, lifelong connections, and strategic initiatives. We are proud to support Bahrain’s efforts to nurture local talent and make a global impact. Together, we can drive sustainable progress and prosperity in the Gulf region.”

Nada Al Saeed, Chief of Strategy at Bahrain EDB Said: “Events like these are crucial as they provide a platform for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders. They enable us to share insights, address challenges, and collectively strategise on how to best equip our talent with the skills needed for tomorrow’s world. By bringing together industry leaders, we can forge stronger connections and drive impactful initiatives that benefit our economy and society at large.”

Nada Al Saeed added: “Bahrain is dedicated to fostering an environment where local talent can thrive and make a global impact. The Kingdom’s investments in education, technology, and public-private partnerships are designed to ensure that our workforce is not only prepared for the future but also poised to lead it.”

The event highlighted the island nation of Bahrain’s strategic initiatives to nurture and leverage local talent on a global stage. The Kingdom continues to invest in talent development, recognising it as a cornerstone for sustained progress, economic growth, and prosperity. Businesses operating in Bahrain benefit from a young, tech-savvy population and insight from a future-ready workforce combining highly-skilled, bi-lingual, driven Bahraini nationals and a diverse talent pool offering a global perspective