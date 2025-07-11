Bahrain EDB Hosts an Event on Manufacturing and Logistics in UK

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB), in partnership with the Financial Times Live, hosted two insightful panel discussions in the United Kingdom on manufacturing and logistics that tackled value-adding strategies to build resilient and optimised supply chains, showcasing Bahrain’s streamlined regulations, advanced infrastructure, and earned reputation as a destination of choice for global businesses. H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB attended both panels, which were held on the sidelines of the island nation investment promotion agency’s visit to London, United Kingdom (UK).

Moderated by Benjamin Parkin, the Middle East and Africa News Editor for the Financial Times, both panels were attended by leading companies from the logistics and manufacturing sectors in the UK. Held under the theme ‘Shaping the Next Generation of Manufacturing and Logistics Hubs’, the high-level discussions were designed to highlight to international investors the strengths of Bahrain’s strategic value proposition and investment climate, shedding light on the island nation’s streamlined transport and logistics infrastructure, ease of doing business, and operational efficiency.

The first panel explored common methodologies for consolidating manufacturing processes, cost-reduction, and accelerating time-to-market. The conversation focused on the current trend of factories relocating closer to key commodities and regional markets and discussed how firms have adapted to changing global economic dynamics. Panellists included Steven Armstrong, Chair of the Board at Morgan Motor Company; Lina Huertas, Senior Industry Advisor – Manufacturing at Microsoft UK; Riddhi Karambelkar, Head of Manufacturing Engineering at Brompton Bicycle; and Ahmed Sultan, Executive Director of Business Development – Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics at Bahrain EDB.

The second session examined the impact of tariff shifts, supply chain disruptions and technological advancements, additionally delving into how AI and sustainability mandates have prompted the reconsideration of logistics hub locations globally. Panellists featured Geraint Evans, CEO of UK Major Ports Group, and Ali AlMudaifa, Chief of Business Development at Bahrain EDB.