Bahrain EDB Wraps Up a Successful Visit to the UK

Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) successfully concluded its five-day strategic visit to the United Kingdom (UK). Designed to highlight the investment opportunities in Bahrain through a curated agenda of business meetings and roundtable discussions, the visit culminated at the Newmarket July Festival as part of Bahrain EDB’s partnership with Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC).

The Newmarket July Festival race was attended by His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Labour Fund, and Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) High Committee، H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB, along with officials of Bahrain EDB and REHC.

REHC sponsored three International Group races on the festival’s opening day. Bahrain EDB, in collaboration with REHC, additionally hosted both existing and potential investors at The Bahrain Trophy at the Newmarket July Festival as part of its aftercare and strategic advisory services, driven by a commitment to retain, promote, and facilitate reinvestment within the island nation. The event provided an invaluable platform to connect and build strong relationships with high-net-worth companies and individuals and shed light on Bahrain’s unique value proposition and attractive investment environment.

H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and Chief Executive of Bahrain EDB said,”We take pride in our partnership with Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, which builds upon a longstanding legacy partnership with Newmarket Racecourse, underscoring Bahrain’s commitment to further building upon its economic and commercial ties with the United Kingdom.”

Her Excellency added, “We at Bahrain EDB are firmly dedicated to continuing to promote the Kingdom as a prime destination for investment across our target markets. Alongside the strategic meetings and events we hosted, the Newmarket July Festival has been instrumental in providing the opportunity to engage with companies in a vibrant atmosphere and highlight Bahrain’s competitive advantages, business-friendly environment, and highly skilled talent pool.”

Yusuf Buheji, Chief Executive Officer at Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club, stated, “We would like to extend our gratitude to Bahrain EDB as a key partner of REHC. The prestigious Newmarket July Festival provides the ideal setting for us to showcase all that Bahrain has to offer. It enables us to connect with likeminded people in the racing community and forge strategic partnerships and collaborations with various international institutions and companies, which will serve to further develop the Kingdom’s horseracing sector, as part of our far-reaching goals to cement Bahrain’s international recognition as a leading horseracing and equestrian destination.”

During the visit, Bahrain EDB hosted two pivotal roundtables attended by UK-based companies and investors. The first, titled “The Future of Manufacturing – Investment Opportunities and Best Practices,” was hosted in collaboration with Sovereign Strategy and highlighted investment opportunities primarily in the manufacturing sector, as well as in financial services and ICT sectors. The second event, held in partnership with City UK, focused on financial services under the theme “The Talent Test: Attracting the Right Skills for the Future of Fintech.” Both events, attended by key stakeholders from Bahrain’s public and private sectors, and senior representatives from key UK-based firms operating in Bahrain, in the likes of PWC Middle East, were critical for engaging with industry leaders and investors in the UK.

REHC partnership with Newmarket Racecourse extends back to 1991. It builds on a robust legacy of bilateral economic ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United Kingdom that span over 200 years, underpinned by strong commercial and investment ties. Numerous leading UK companies, such as Unilever, Charles Russell, Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Standard Chartered, Trowers & Hamlins, HSBC, Reckitt Benckiser, and Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC), have established a presence in Bahrain.