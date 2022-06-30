Bahrain-Egypt cooperation strides highlighted, MoUs signed between the two countries

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a meeting with Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa attended the meeting, held at the Al-Sakhir Palace .

HM the King and President El-Sisi reviewed the distinguished fraternal relations between the two countries, as well as ways to bolster bilateral cooperation across various fields, affirming the importance of continuous consultation and coordination between both sides for the benefit of their two brotherly peoples.

HM King Hamad expressed the pride of the kingdom and its people in the Egyptian President’s visit, which will boost the bilateral strategic relations and joint action at all levels, praising the pivotal and effective role played by Egypt in the Middle East region, being an essential pillar of the Arab and regional security.

President El-Sisi renewed his thanks and appreciation to HM the King for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to him, praising the constant keenness of HM King Hamad to strengthen the solid Bahraini-Egyptian relations. He also wished the Bahraini people further progress and prosperity, under HM the King’s leadership.

The two leaders also discussed the latest Arab developments, in addition to a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Then, HM the King, President El-Sisi and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister attended the signing of the following agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries:

– An agreement on the establishment of the Bahraini-Egyptian Intergovernmental Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation. It was signed by Finance and National Economy Minister, Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, on behalf of Bahrain, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry, on behalf of Egypt.

– A Protocol on Legal and Judicial Cooperation. It was signed by Bahrain’s Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister, Nawaf bin Mohammed Al Maawda, and Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

– A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on export development. It was signed by Bahrain’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

– An MoU on organisation of exhibitions. It was signed by Bahrain’s Tourism Minister, Fatima bin Jaffar Al-Sairafi, and Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

– An executive programme in the field of education (2022-2023). It was signed by Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

– An executive programme in the field of environment protection (2022-2024). It was signed by Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

– A friendship and cooperation agreement between Bahrain’s Capital Governorate and Egypt’s Cairo Governorate. It was signed by Capital Governor, Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, and Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry.

– A non-binding Term Sheet between the Sovereign Fund of Egypt for investment and development and the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company. It was signed by Mumtalakat Chief Executive Officer, Khalid Amru Al-Romaihi, and Board of Directors Chairperson of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt, Hala Helmy El Said.

– Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, presented his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, a certificate granting Egypt sovereignty over the information of its subscribers in the cloud computing centres located in Bahrain.

– Industry and Commerce Minister, Zayed bin Rashid Al-Zayani, presented Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sameh Shoukry, a certificate granting his country the official partner status in the Bahrain Global Sea-to-Air Hub.

HM King Hamad and President El-Sisi hailed the signing of the agreements and MoUs between the two brotherly countries, affirming that they will contribute to further strengthening bilateral relations and broadening joint cooperation.

Then, Poet Mohammed Hadi Al Halwaji recited a poem before HM the King and President El-Sisi.

HM the King hosted a lunch banquet in honour of the Egyptian President and his accompanying delegation.