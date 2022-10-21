Bahrain exports BD1.240 billion Worth of Products of National Origins during Q3 2022

- Advertisement -

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of Third quarter 2022, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports (national origin), and re-exports.

The value of imports increased by 9%, reaching BD1.471 billion during third quarter 2022 compared to BD1.349 billion for the same quarter the previous year.

The top 10 countries accounted for 71% of the value of imports, with the remaining countries accounting for 29%.

According to the report, China ranked first when it came to imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD213 million, Brazil was second with BD188 million, and Australia was third with BD123 million.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a total value of BD201 million, while aluminum oxide was second with BD113 million, and parts for aircraft engines third with BD78 million.

The value of exports of national origin increased by 6% to BD1.240 billion during third quarter 2022, compared to BD1.174 billion for the same quarter of the previous year.

The top 10 countries in terms of the value of exports of national origin purchased from Bahrain accounted for 77% of the total value, with the remaining countries accounting for 23%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD260 million from Bahrain.

The US was second with BD171 million and the United Arab Emirates third with BD139 million.

Unwrought aluminum alloys emerged as the top products exported during third quarter 2022 with BD455 million, agglomerated iron ores and concentrates was second with a value of BD231 million, and aluminum wire (not alloyed) third with BD53 million.

The total value of re-exports increased by 1% to reach BD177 million third quarter 2022, compared to BD175 million for the same quarter of the previous year.

The top 10 countries accounted for 80% of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for the 20%.

Saudi Arabia ranked first with BD38 million, the United Arab Emirates second with BD37 million, and United Kingdom third with BD14 million.

Parts for aircraft engines emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with BD31 million, other mountings fittings and the like for vehicles came in second place with BD10 million, and vaccine for human medicine came third with BD9 million.

The trade balance, the difference between exports and imports, recorded a deficit totaling BD54 million during third quarter 2022 compared to BD1 million for the same quarter of the previous year, an improvement of the trade balance by 8739%.