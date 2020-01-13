Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Fintech Bay OpenX 2020

Bahrain Fintech Bay to host “OpenX 2020” Open Banking Conference

Bahrain FinTech Bay will host “OpenX 2020” an Open Banking conference held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain Bay on Thursday, February 27th from 8:00am – 3:30pm. The conference will host 25+ speakers, and aims to attract over 300 delegates and will cover pertinent topics such as regulations, monetization of open banking, APIs and data protection.

The platform will bring together leaders and innovators from top banks, payments, FinTech and big Tech companies to discuss the latest insights in Open Banking technologies and trends. Attendees of Fintech Bay’s OpenX 2020 will have an opportunity to meet potential clients, partners and suppliers. In addition, the platform will host networking sessions creating an environment to connect with peers and discuss crucial topics.

The agenda includes keynote speeches and various panels highlighting the emergence of a new regulatory banking landscape, the global perspective and adoption of open banking, Open Banking in Practice, and more. The panels will address several points such as how to maximize the strategic opportunities of open banking: new products, business models, and services, differentiating in an increasingly competitive market, with new, non-financial players, mitigating against the potential vulnerabilities of opening up access, and more. Additionally, successful case studies on building and using APIs at scale will be shared.

CEO of Bahrain FinTech Bay, Khalid Saad stated “As part of its continued efforts to develop world class and forward-looking FinTech regulations, Bahrain has become the first country in the Middle East to embrace Open Banking at a national level. Open Banking is transforming the way financial institutions operate and interact with their customers. OpenX aims to be the platform that brings together different stakeholders to shed light on this new paradigm and explore collaborative opportunities.

