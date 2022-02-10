Bahrain Foreign Ministry marks Bahrain Sports Day

Listen to this article now

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the Bahrain Sports Day event, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, senior officials and employees of the Ministry, ambassadors and employees of diplomatic missions accredited to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

- Advertisement -

The allocation of February 10, 2022 as the Kingdom’s Sports Day is in line with the decision of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the initiative of Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa and follow-up of the Bahrain Olympic Committee led by First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports and Chairman of the General Sports Authority, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

On this occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness and interest in the sports field and its support for the practice of various types of sports because of their positive impact on people’s health.

Dr. Zayani appreciated the Cabinet’s decision to allocate the tenth of February 2022 for the employees’ participation in all ministries, authorities and government institutions in the activities of Bahrain Sports Day, describing this interest as reflecting the great interest that the government attaches to public health and body fitness as prerequisites for wellbeing and productivity.

The sports programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs included medical screening for blood pressure and blood sugar in addition to walking.

In the same context, the diplomatic missions and consulates of the Kingdom of Bahrain abroad have organised their own sports programmes to mark the Kingdom’s Sports Day where various sports activities were practised.