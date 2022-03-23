Bahrain Garden Club honors Annual Flower and Vegetable Competition winners

Listen to this article now

The Bahrain Garden Club (BGC) today announced the winners of the fifty-sixth edition of the Annual Flower and Vegetable Competition.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), the Japanese Ambassador, the Club board members and the winners.

In her welcoming remarks, BGC Chairperson Zahra Abdulmalik praised the continuous support of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and NIAD Advisory Board Chairperson, and her continued interest in the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain.

The outcome of this great interest is obvious in the fact that there are more than 45 winners in the 56th annual flower and vegetable competition who share the love of gardening and contribute to spreading the culture of public participation in expanding green spaces in Bahrain.

The BSG Chairperson pointed to the success of the Forever Green campaign, the major initiative launched by NIAD under the auspices of HRH Princess Sabeeka.

The chairperson highlighted the activities and competitions initiated by BGC to support the ambitious environmental campaign, by choosing the logo of the photography competition for the Cup of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa in its 22nd edition, and creating a new competition for home gardens, “Sustainable Garden”.

The club was also engaged in several other activities.

His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Cup: Kawthar Al Aradai

His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup

Most points in Flowers: Dalal Sami

His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup

Most points in Vegetables: Tahera Jaberi

His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup

Most points in Experimental Gardening: Dana Shihabi

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup Professional Garden Photography: Dana Al Shihabi

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup Amateur Garden Photography: Sara Madan

Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup – School Students Garden Photography: Nayla Yagoob

His Highness Shaikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup

For Environmentally Friendly Walkway: Budaya Walkway and Sitra Walkway

Shaikha Fatima bint Ahmed Al Khalifa Cup Cross Stitch: Sara Noor

Shaikha Muneera bint Ahmed Al Khalifa Cup Preserves: Irina Averinos

Bahrain Garden Club Rose Bowl: Jalila Mahdi

Bahrain Garden Club Best Kept Garden: Jalila Mahdi

Riffa Views Cup – Art in the School Garden: Indian School

Best Show Arrangement: Sara Noor

Kean Cup: Nishrin Kothambawala

Cooper Ikebana Bowl: Nishrin Kothambawala

Kanoo Cup Best Kept Small Garden: Dana Abdullah Al Shihabi

Lady Luce Cup: Dana Abdullah Al Shihabi

Bahrain Garden Club Rose Bowl – Best Kept Large Garden: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah

Beckett Trophy: Kawthar Al Aradi

Bahrain Garden Club – Pot et Fleur: Dalal Sami

Bahrain Garden Club Terrarium: Sara Noor

Bahrain Garden Cup Appreciation Cup: Tayyaba Jaberi and Creativity School

Strickland Rose for Best Arrangement of Hybrid Tea Flowers: Tahera Jaberi

Bahrain Garden Club –Vegetables: Tahera Jaberi

Gulf Air Cup: Tahera Jaberi

Elizabeth Shaheen Plate: Faeqa Al Awadhi

Zahra Abdulmalik Cup: Kawthar Al Aradi

Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Flower arrangement: Zahra Abdulmalik

Elizabeth Wood Cup – Best Collection of Herbs: Zahra Abdulmalik

Bahrain Garden Club Cup: Zahra Abdulmalik

Hallifax Bougainvillea – Best Bougainvillea Presentation: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah

Hallifax Bougainvillea – Best Kept Rock Garden: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah

Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Best Kept Rock Garden: Yusif Badie Al Jabri

Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Best Kept Water Garden: Kawthar Al Aradi

United States of America Cup: Fahima Al Mehzaa

Richey – Tracker Trophy Cup: Dana Al Shihabi

Best Kept Container Garden: Dana Al Shihabi

Best Sustainable Garden: Bethan Robinson

Al Zu’bi Cup for Students: Heba Abdulhussain

Elizabeth Shaheen Cup for Students: Zainab Isa

Bahrain Garden Club for Students: Shaikha Isa

Bond Cup for Students: Ethan Mariano