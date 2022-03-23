Wednesday, March 23, 2022
    Bahrain Garden Club honors Annual Flower and Vegetable Competition winners

    The Bahrain Garden Club (BGC) today announced the winners of the fifty-sixth edition of the Annual Flower and Vegetable Competition.

    The honoring ceremony was attended by Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), the Japanese Ambassador, the Club board members and the winners.

    In her welcoming remarks, BGC Chairperson Zahra Abdulmalik praised the continuous support of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and NIAD Advisory Board Chairperson, and her continued interest in the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain.

    The outcome of this great interest is obvious in the fact that there are more than 45 winners in the 56th annual flower and vegetable competition who share the love of gardening and contribute to spreading the culture of public participation in expanding green spaces in Bahrain.

    The BSG Chairperson pointed to the success of the Forever Green campaign, the major initiative launched by NIAD under the auspices of HRH Princess Sabeeka.

    The chairperson highlighted the activities and competitions initiated by BGC to support the ambitious environmental campaign, by choosing the logo of the photography competition for the Cup of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa in its 22nd edition, and creating a new competition for home gardens, “Sustainable Garden”.

    The club was also engaged in several other activities.

    His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Cup: Kawthar Al Aradai

    His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup

    Most points in Flowers: Dalal Sami

    His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup

    Most points in Vegetables: Tahera Jaberi

    His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup

    Most points in Experimental Gardening: Dana Shihabi

    Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup Professional Garden Photography:  Dana Al Shihabi

    Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup Amateur Garden Photography: Sara Madan

    Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup – School Students Garden Photography: Nayla Yagoob

    His Highness Shaikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup

    For Environmentally Friendly Walkway: Budaya Walkway and Sitra Walkway 

    Shaikha Fatima bint Ahmed Al Khalifa Cup Cross Stitch: Sara Noor

    Shaikha Muneera bint Ahmed Al Khalifa Cup Preserves: Irina Averinos

    Bahrain Garden Club Rose Bowl: Jalila Mahdi

    Bahrain Garden Club Best Kept Garden: Jalila Mahdi

    Riffa Views Cup – Art in the School Garden: Indian School

    Best Show Arrangement: Sara Noor

    Kean Cup: Nishrin Kothambawala

    Cooper Ikebana Bowl: Nishrin Kothambawala

    Kanoo Cup Best Kept Small Garden: Dana Abdullah Al Shihabi

    Lady Luce Cup: Dana Abdullah Al Shihabi

    Bahrain Garden Club Rose Bowl – Best Kept Large Garden: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah

    Beckett Trophy: Kawthar Al Aradi

    Bahrain Garden Club – Pot et Fleur: Dalal Sami

    Bahrain Garden Club Terrarium: Sara Noor

    Bahrain Garden Cup Appreciation Cup: Tayyaba Jaberi and Creativity School

    Strickland Rose for Best Arrangement of Hybrid Tea Flowers: Tahera Jaberi

    Bahrain Garden Club –Vegetables: Tahera Jaberi

    Gulf Air Cup: Tahera Jaberi

    Elizabeth Shaheen Plate: Faeqa Al Awadhi

    Zahra Abdulmalik Cup: Kawthar Al Aradi

    Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Flower arrangement: Zahra Abdulmalik

    Elizabeth Wood Cup – Best Collection of Herbs: Zahra Abdulmalik

    Bahrain Garden Club Cup: Zahra Abdulmalik

    Hallifax Bougainvillea – Best Bougainvillea Presentation: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah

    Hallifax Bougainvillea – Best Kept Rock Garden: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah

    Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Best Kept Rock Garden: Yusif Badie Al Jabri

    Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Best Kept Water Garden: Kawthar Al Aradi

    United States of America Cup: Fahima Al Mehzaa

    Richey – Tracker Trophy Cup: Dana Al Shihabi

    Best Kept Container Garden: Dana Al Shihabi

    Best Sustainable Garden: Bethan Robinson

    Al Zu’bi Cup for Students: Heba Abdulhussain

    Elizabeth Shaheen Cup for Students: Zainab Isa

    Bahrain Garden Club for Students: Shaikha Isa

    Bond Cup for Students: Ethan Mariano

