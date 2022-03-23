Bahrain Garden Club honors Annual Flower and Vegetable Competition winners

|
The Bahrain Garden Club (BGC) today announced the winners of the fifty-sixth edition of the Annual Flower and Vegetable Competition.
The honoring ceremony was attended by Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), the Japanese Ambassador, the Club board members and the winners.
In her welcoming remarks, BGC Chairperson Zahra Abdulmalik praised the continuous support of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and NIAD Advisory Board Chairperson, and her continued interest in the development of the agricultural sector in Bahrain.
The outcome of this great interest is obvious in the fact that there are more than 45 winners in the 56th annual flower and vegetable competition who share the love of gardening and contribute to spreading the culture of public participation in expanding green spaces in Bahrain.
The BSG Chairperson pointed to the success of the Forever Green campaign, the major initiative launched by NIAD under the auspices of HRH Princess Sabeeka.
The chairperson highlighted the activities and competitions initiated by BGC to support the ambitious environmental campaign, by choosing the logo of the photography competition for the Cup of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa in its 22nd edition, and creating a new competition for home gardens, “Sustainable Garden”.
The club was also engaged in several other activities.
His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Cup: Kawthar Al Aradai
His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup
Most points in Flowers: Dalal Sami
His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup
Most points in Vegetables: Tahera Jaberi
His Highness Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa Cup
Most points in Experimental Gardening: Dana Shihabi
Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup Professional Garden Photography: Dana Al Shihabi
Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup Amateur Garden Photography: Sara Madan
Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Cup – School Students Garden Photography: Nayla Yagoob
His Highness Shaikh Abdullah Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup
For Environmentally Friendly Walkway: Budaya Walkway and Sitra Walkway
Shaikha Fatima bint Ahmed Al Khalifa Cup Cross Stitch: Sara Noor
Shaikha Muneera bint Ahmed Al Khalifa Cup Preserves: Irina Averinos
Bahrain Garden Club Rose Bowl: Jalila Mahdi
Bahrain Garden Club Best Kept Garden: Jalila Mahdi
Riffa Views Cup – Art in the School Garden: Indian School
Best Show Arrangement: Sara Noor
Kean Cup: Nishrin Kothambawala
Cooper Ikebana Bowl: Nishrin Kothambawala
Kanoo Cup Best Kept Small Garden: Dana Abdullah Al Shihabi
Lady Luce Cup: Dana Abdullah Al Shihabi
Bahrain Garden Club Rose Bowl – Best Kept Large Garden: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah
Beckett Trophy: Kawthar Al Aradi
Bahrain Garden Club – Pot et Fleur: Dalal Sami
Bahrain Garden Club Terrarium: Sara Noor
Bahrain Garden Cup Appreciation Cup: Tayyaba Jaberi and Creativity School
Strickland Rose for Best Arrangement of Hybrid Tea Flowers: Tahera Jaberi
Bahrain Garden Club –Vegetables: Tahera Jaberi
Gulf Air Cup: Tahera Jaberi
Elizabeth Shaheen Plate: Faeqa Al Awadhi
Zahra Abdulmalik Cup: Kawthar Al Aradi
Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Flower arrangement: Zahra Abdulmalik
Elizabeth Wood Cup – Best Collection of Herbs: Zahra Abdulmalik
Bahrain Garden Club Cup: Zahra Abdulmalik
Hallifax Bougainvillea – Best Bougainvillea Presentation: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah
Hallifax Bougainvillea – Best Kept Rock Garden: Dr. Ahmed Abdullah
Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Best Kept Rock Garden: Yusif Badie Al Jabri
Bahrain Garden Club Cup – Best Kept Water Garden: Kawthar Al Aradi
United States of America Cup: Fahima Al Mehzaa
Richey – Tracker Trophy Cup: Dana Al Shihabi
Best Kept Container Garden: Dana Al Shihabi
Best Sustainable Garden: Bethan Robinson
Al Zu’bi Cup for Students: Heba Abdulhussain
Elizabeth Shaheen Cup for Students: Zainab Isa
Bahrain Garden Club for Students: Shaikha Isa
Bond Cup for Students: Ethan Mariano