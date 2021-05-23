Bahrain Gets Its First-Ever Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centre!

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons is proud to introduce to Bahrain, the country’s first ever Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centre which offers an all-inclusive experience from sales, servicing of all models, and vehicle registration renewal of heavy vehicles.

Located at the hub industrial area in Sitra, this inspection centre boasts of certified inspectors, trained professionals and state-of-the-art facilities with best-in-class amenities and services. Approved by the General Directorate of Traffic, this heavy vehicle inspection centre offers convenient timings and a 5-step inspection process which is fast and reliable.

Addressing the press at the recent launch ceremony, Y.K. Almoayyed & Son’s Director, Mr Mohammed Almoayyed said, “We are extremely happy to launch the Island’s first-ever Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centre. We hope that this initiative meets the sales, servicing and inspection requirements of the heavy vehicle sector in Bahrain”. For more information, call 17 457575 or visit the new Heavy Vehicle Inspection Centre today!