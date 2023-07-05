Bahrain to host gymnasiade 2024

- Advertisement -

Bahrain is gearing up to host the International School Games (ISF) Gymnasiade in October 2024, one of the largest school games in history with over 5,000 students from over 80 countries participating.

The event will feature athletes competing in 25 different sports at 14 different sites throughout Bahrain. To ensure the smooth running of the games, a meeting was held between the ISF executive organising committee and the ISF management committee to discuss the logistics and preparations required.

During the meeting, ISF executive organising committee chairman Ishaq Abdulla Ishaq gave a presentation on the meticulous preparations undertaken by the executive committee. He highlighted the kingdom’s commitment to providing top-notch sports facilities and its alignment with the ISF’s strategic plan. Mr Ishaq also briefed the ISF management committee on Bahrain’s comprehensive promotional plan that covered technical and operational aspects, as well as detailed preliminary arrangements.

The ISF management committee was impressed with the promotional plan and the exceptional hosting preparations by the executive organising committee. They particularly noted the kingdom’s readiness in terms of sports facilities. The ISF management committee expressed their confidence that Bahrain will be able to host a successful Gymnasiade in 2024, which is held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.