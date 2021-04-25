Bahrain Hybrid Cloud and Cyber security virtual Summit will kick-off on Monday 26th, April and for over two days. The event organized by Rendezvous Group Dubai will attract the regional and international leaders and experts in Cyber security and Hybrid Cloud.

The conference will be chaired by Dr Jassim Haj, President of International Artificial Intelligence Group and participation of speakers from various sectors, including: Suprement council for health, ministry of finance, Oracle, kalam telecom, mumtalakt, managinengine, Alyousif exchange, Citrix, Veem software, Mcafee, HSBC bank, National Oil and Gas Authority, Government of Abu Dhabi, Dubai customs, National Bank of Bahrain, Saudi Aramco and several other keynote speakers.

Dr Haji stated: We thank organsiers for holding such an important summit in Bahrain and this displays Bahrain’s forward-thinking and open approach has positioned itself as the region Leaders in ICT readiness. It has also positioned itself as the right choice to assist the region’s Local Business’ in expediting their digital transformation journey. He also added that: Nasser Vocational Training Centre and Nasser Research and Development Cenre will be a prime example in future to attract multi-national technology companies to the island and offer centralize location for university and major organsiaitons to perform their innovation through high-end labs and facilities.