Leading Bahraini businessman Abdulrahman Juma has been elected as the chairman of the Bahrain India Society (BIS).

Other office bearers elected to the BIS directors’ board for 2023–2025 are vice chairman P S Balasubramanyam, secretary general Zahra Taher, and treasurer Vijay Boloor. Also on the board are V K Thomas, Mohammed Mansoor, Talal Al Mannai, Mohammed Khaja, Harish Gopinath, Kishore Kewalram, and Vinod Das.

Mr Juma thanked everyone for the confidence placed in him and sought their cooperation for the success of BIS over the coming two years.

Established in 2008, BIS (Bahrain-India Society) was founded by a group of leading Bahraini and Indian businessmen and professionals aiming to foster and enhance amicable relations between the two nations. The society actively engages in bolstering bilateral ties across various domains, including politics, social affairs, science, and culture.