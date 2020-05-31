Bahrain India Society participates in the combat against COVID-19

The Board of Directors of Bahrain India Society participated in the combat against the coronavirus.

Under the eminent leadership of His Majesty the King, His Royal Highness the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the Government has taken measures to move the free-visa expatriate workers from unhealthy crowded labor camps to more hygienic and safer accommodations at the Government’s cost. This is an exemplary example of the humanitarian treatment of the Government of the expatriates while fighting COVID-19.

Compared to the rest of the world, life in Bahrain seems nearly normal and the expatriate community feels very safe in Bahrain during these difficult times.

Bahrain India society donated BD 1000/-to the ‘FEENA KHAIR’ campaign by HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in addition to donating BD 1000/-to the Indian Community Relief Fund for essential food items for 400needy workers and also is in the process of giving 5000 masks to workers in coordination with the Indian Embassy.