Bahrain International Air Show soars with a new logo

In the dynamic world of aviation, where innovation and progress go hand in hand, even the most iconic events sometimes need a fresh take. This is precisely the case with the renowned Bahrain International Air Show (BIAS), which has recently undergone a transformative change by embracing a new logo ahead of the seventh edition of the show scheduled for November 13 to 15, next year, at the Sakhir Air Base. With its eyes firmly set on the future, the show’s organisers have aimed to encapsulate the essence of their event through a visual identity that resonates with aviation enthusiasts worldwide. This cover story highlights the reimagined identity of BIAS 2024 – a logo that symbolises its commitment to excellence, collaboration, and the exhilaration of flight.

The new logo for the next decade follows the great successes achieved by the show over the past 10 years, which will ensure the continuity of the prestigious aviation event, spearheaded by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, announced the Supreme Organising Committee of BIAS.

The new identity was launched under the auspices of HM the King’s Personal Representatives and BIAS Supreme Organising Committee chairman His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, who indicated that the design is within BIAS’ constant modernisation strategy after a success-laden decade. He added that the show’s new visual identity, which considers the progress made in the aviation industry, reflects a modern, dynamic touch that is characterised by simplicity and elegance, making it easily recognisable and applicable in various means of communication and marketing.

“The new design highlights our vision and commitment to development and innovation in the aviation industry,” he said.

“It also embodies the movement and progress witnessed by the aviation sector, with the use of modern and harmonious colour gradations, reflecting the spirit of the show and its objectives. It will form a strong symbol that contributes to strengthening BIAS‘ position as one of the most prominent air shows in the region and the world. It also embodies our vision for the next ten years,” he added. Designed to reflect a modern and dynamic touch, the logo captures the essence of innovation and excitement that the event embodies. Simplicity and elegance are the hallmarks of the new logo, enabling it to be easily recognisable and applicable across various means of communication and marketing. The design team behind the new visual identity has skillfully incorporated elements that symbolise the soaring aircraft, cuttingedge technologies, and the synergy between different stakeholders in the aviation community.

At its core, the logo signifies the evolving nature of BIAS. It represents the event’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry, showcasing the latest advancements, and fostering collaboration on a global scale. The sleek and minimalistic design not only resonates with aviation enthusiasts but also allows for seamless integration into digital platforms, merchandise, signage, and other marketing collateral. On the occasion of the launch of the new logo, Shaikh Abdulla asserted that BIAS’ successes are the outcome of HM the King’s directives to organise it in a way that promotes it regionally and globally.

“They are also the result of the constant follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, who stressed the need to continue developing BIAS, as aviation is a promising sector that supports the national economy and creates more opportunities for Bahraini youth,” he said.

He also underlined the kingdom’s keenness to harness all potential and provide all facilities to ensure the success of BIAS 2024, given the great number of renowned civil and military aviation companies participating in it and the expected massive turnout of its visitors from Bahrain and abroad.

He commended the ongoing cooperation between the organisers and sponsors to achieve more success for BIAS, which, he said, will enhance the kingdom’s progress and long experience in the fields of aviation and space, noting that the efforts being made to ensure the success of BIAS reflect the kingdom’s keenness to boost the specialised exhibition industry, especially in the field of aviation and space, in line with the goals of the Bahrain Economic Vision 2030.

A large number of international civil and military aviation companies, as well as those specialising in equipping airports and air radars, manufacturing powerful engines, business aircraft, private aircraft, and light aircraft, in addition to institutes specialising in aviation training and electronic engineering, universities, and military industries of all kinds, will take part in BIAS 2024. It will also feature a display of the latest civil and military aircraft, in addition to exciting air shows by international teams. The biennial show is overseen by the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, the Royal Bahraini Air Force, and the Bahrain Defence Force in cooperation with the British company Farnborough International.