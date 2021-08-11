Bahrain International Airport announces new Airline to Abu Dhabi

Listen to this article now

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), announced the addition of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s new route between the emirate and the Kingdom, which will further strengthen GCC connectivity. The airline will operate flights between BIA and Abu Dhabi International Airport three times a week, starting from 9 September 2021. To mark the occasion, a Wizz Air delegation visited BIA to tour the new, state-of-the-art new terminal building.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “We are pleased to welcome Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and look forward to working with them to deliver a new travel experience for our customers. This new route will further strengthen the historic ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, making it more convenient for passengers to travel between our countries for business or leisure. Following the opening of the new Passenger Terminal earlier this year, we are in an even stronger position to ensure that all carriers experience improved levels of service, and that passengers enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free airport experience.”

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Managing Director Kees Van Schaick said: “Increasing GCC connectivity has always been a priority for Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. We are excited to offer an alternative and affordable travel option for the short flight between Abu Dhabi and the Kingdom of Bahrain. It is an appealing destination given its proximity to the UAE, friendly locals, and wealth of history and culture. We are confident that Bahrain will be a welcome addition to our flight roster.”

The flight from Abu Dhabi International Airport to BIA will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.