Bahrain International Airport celebrates Earth Hour

Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator and managing body of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability as it celebrated this year’s Earth Hour. To mark the occasion, non-essential lights around the airport were dimmed or switched off without affecting operations or the passenger journey.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The event is held annually and encourages individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential lights for one hour between 8.30 and 9.30pm as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

BAC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah said: “BAC is proud to support this global initiative and raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment. We are also keen to play a role in the government’s strategy to reach net zero emissions by 2060, which will help to create a cleaner and more sustainable future for the Kingdom. In line with this commitment, we have made significant improvements through the Airport Modernization Program that minimize the airport’s environmental impact.”

He added: “Bahrain International Airport is Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certificated and employs sustainability strategies that reduce energy and water use, improve waste management, and enhance indoor air quality. Cooling systems are the main drivers of electricity consumption in the Kingdom of Bahrain, which is why the airport uses an energy recovery system that saves approximately 23%. The airport’s advanced Building Management System also controls fluctuating demands like heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and artificial lighting, resulting in further energy savings.”

BAC continues to implement strategic projects aimed at conserving energy and protecting the environment. An Environment Committee comprised of key airport stakeholders was established to reduce energy and carbon emissions and an Energy and Water Committee was formed internally to help further improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.